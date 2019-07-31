Alleged Poco F2 screen guard leak hints at the phone’s design

Last year, Xiaomi launched a new sub-brand named Poco and the first phone launched under the brand — Poco F1 has been a hit in the Indian market. At a time when all were waiting for the Poco F2, the company launched the Redmi K20 series phones.

This sparked the rumors that the Chinese company is shutting down the Poco brand as the Redmi has entered into the same segment. Also, Jai Mani, an executive of the Poco departed from the company, giving more mileage to the rumors.

However, as it turns out, the Poco brand is still alive and will soon launch the Poco F2 smartphone. An image of the phone’s screen protector has been leaked online, which gives us a hint about what to expect in terms of the design of the Poco F2.

If the leaked image is indeed related to the upcoming Poco F2, then the phone will come with a waterdrop notch display and will have comparatively thinner bezels. Currently, nothing much is known about this upcoming smartphone.

It’s very likely that the Poco F2 will come powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship chipset — Snapdragon 855 and could come with up to 8 GB of RAM. It could be priced around ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 or similarly to avoid its clash with the Redmi K20 Pro.

It’s noteworthy that Xiaomi India’s Head of Marketing Anuj Sharma recently said that the company is still mulling about the future of Poco brand and nothing has been decided. Most of the reports hint at Poco brand shutting down. So, taking this information about the Poco F2 with a pinch of salt as we are not yet able to verify this independently.