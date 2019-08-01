As expected, Vivo has announced a new smartphone in China — Vivo Z5 as the company’s new mid-range smartphone. The phone will be available for purchase in the Chinese market from next week but its global availability is not yet known.

The Vivo Z5 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 60000:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 712 with up to 8 GB of RAM.

The 6 GB RAM model comes in three storage options — 64/128/256 GB while the 8 GB RAM model comes with 128 GB internal storage. As for the camera department, the device features a tripe-camera setup on the back.

It consists of a 48 MP primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, it comes with a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box and is powered by 4500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The Vivo Z5 comes in three color options — Black, Blue, and Aurora Blue. It is priced at 1,598 yuan (~$232) for the 6 GB + 64 GB model and 1,898 yuan (~$275) for the 6 GB + 128 GB model. The 6 GB + 256 GB model is priced at 1,998 yuan (~$290) while the 8 GB + 128 GB variant costs 2,298 yuan, which roughly converts to $333. The phone will go on sale in China from 6th August.

Vivo Z5 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616

RAM: 6/8 GB

Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.26-inch Full HD+ IPS punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

6.26-inch Full HD+ IPS punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, DCI-P3 wide color gamut Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size + 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

Other: In-display Fingerprint sensor

Colors: Aurora Blue, Black, and Blue

Battery: 4500 mAh with 22.5W fast charging

