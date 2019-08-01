Huawei

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) launched in India; packs Kirin 710 SoC, 4 GB RAM and triple rear cameras

By Jeet
0

As expected, Huawei has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). The phone is priced at ₹15,990 and will go on sale in India from 8th August. However, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to get the phone from 7th August.

huawei-y9-prime-2019

As for the specs, the device features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, it features a triple camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor. On the front side, the device comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in the pop-up mechanism.

The company says that it can recognize 22 categories and over 500 scenes in real-time. Also, the selfie camera uses AI algorithms to optimize self-portraits in eight distinct scenes.

The smartphone’s connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own EMUI 9 custom user interface.

The device is fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery that also comes with fast charging support. The dimensions of the phone are 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm and it weighs around 196.8 grams.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes in two color options — Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue. As said, the smartphone will go on sale in India from August 8 for a price of ₹15,990.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Specifications

  • CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9 on top
  • Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP f/1.8 + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP f/2.4 depth-sensing
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue
  • Battery: 4000 mAh

Pricing and Availability

  • Pricing: ₹15,990
  • Availability: From 8th August via Amazon; from 7th August for Prime members