As expected, Huawei has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). The phone is priced at ₹15,990 and will go on sale in India from 8th August. However, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to get the phone from 7th August.

As for the specs, the device features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, it features a triple camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor. On the front side, the device comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in the pop-up mechanism.

The company says that it can recognize 22 categories and over 500 scenes in real-time. Also, the selfie camera uses AI algorithms to optimize self-portraits in eight distinct scenes.

The smartphone’s connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own EMUI 9 custom user interface.

The device is fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery that also comes with fast charging support. The dimensions of the phone are 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm and it weighs around 196.8 grams.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes in two color options — Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue. As said, the smartphone will go on sale in India from August 8 for a price of ₹15,990.

