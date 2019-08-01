Lenovo Yoga S940 premium laptop launched in India, pricing starts at ₹1,39,990

Lenovo, expanding its portfolio of Yoga series laptops in India, has launched the Lenovo Yoga S940 at a launch event in New Delhi. The aluminum-built device comes with a host of innovative features.

The laptop features a Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and slim bezels. Under the hood, it is powered by the 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor, which is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

There’s another variant of the laptop which comes with a 4K anti-glare display having 3840 x 2160 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel Core i7-8565U processor, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of NVMe SSD.

Unfortunately, both the variants come with an integrated Intel HD 620 graphics and there’s no option available to opt for a discrete GPU. The devices also come with an IR camera for offering the face unlock feature.

The IR camera, coupled with AI-powered Glance software, tracks eye movement and shifts the content from the laptop’s display to a connected monitor with the flick of eyes. Also, the display will automatically turn dark and the on-screen work progress will be saved as soon as users turn away their eyes from the monitor.

It also comes with a feature called BackBlur that automatically blurs the background during a video call. The device packs a 4-cell 52Whr battery, which is claimed to last for around 15 hours on a single charge. It also comes with support for the RapidCharge technology that quickly tops off the battery.

The base variant of the Lenovo Yoga S940 powered by the Core i5 processor is priced at ₹1,39,990. There’s another high-end model that is powered by the Intel Core i7 processor but its pricing is not yet known. It is now available for purchase through the company’s official website and retail stores.