Samsung Galaxy A30s will feature Infinity-V display and triple rear cameras

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A30 smartphone which comes with an Infinity-U display. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a new phone, dubbed Galaxy A30s which is said to be an iterative upgrade.

The report further goes on to claim that the production of the Galaxy A30s has already been started in India. This could mean that the phone’s launch is not far away.

As for the specifications, it is being reported that the Galaxy A30s will feature an Infinity-V display. In the camera department, the phone will come with a triple camera setup instead of the dual-camera setup on the Galaxy A30.

The handset was also listed among the upcoming smartphones Samsung has in the pipeline and was leaked via Geekbench listing earlier this month. As per the Geekbench database, the phone will carry model number SM-A307FN.

It is expected to come powered by an octa-core chipset of unknown maker clocked at 1.59 GHz and paired with 3 GB of RAM. In terms of software, the phone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI custom user interface.

To remind you, the Samsung Galaxy A30, announced earlier this year, features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered by an octa-core processor having dual cores clocked at 1.8GHz and Hexa cores clocked at 1.6 GHz.

The 3 GB RAM model comes with 32 GB of internal storage while the 4 GB RAM model packs 64 GB internal storage. Taking care of photography needs is a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, it comes with a16-megapixel f/2.0 snapper. Running on Android 9 Pie, the phone is fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery.

