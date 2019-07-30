How to apply dark mode on ASUS 6z [Guide]

Google has finally added the dark mode on Android, a theme based on black and dark colors. Smartphones with stock Android are able to apply the dark theme easily, we tried on the ASUS 6z and it works. Here’s how you can enable the dark mode on the ASUS 6z.

If you don’t know, the ASUS 6z is a flagship smartphone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC and a flip camera that shifts from rear camera to front camera and from front camera to rear camera.

Activate Dark Mode On ASUS 6z

The Dark mode is essential during the night, to apply Dark theme on the ASUS 6z,

Head to the Settings -> Display -> System color scheme and change it from Light to Dark.

Upon selecting the Dark will enable the Dark theme mode, you will start seeing Black and dark-colored interface on the phone. The dark mode will be applied at the Settings menu, notification panel, volume slider, and other different places.

Do note that the dark theme won’t be applied to the apps, apps like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or even the Google Play. However, some apps like YouTube has its own Dark mode, here’s how you can enter the dark mode on YouTube.

