Google Pixel 4 confirmed to come with “Motion Sense” gestures and Face Unlock

In a surprising move, Google had earlier confirmed the design of the upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone after the phone’s renders were leaked online. Now, after the rumors, the company has confirmed that the Google Pixel 4 series will come with Face Unlock feature with IR sensors.

It also confirmed that the phone will come with “Motion Sense” feature which will be powered by Project Soli, which is a radar-based gesture control technology that was developed by Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects team (ATAP) back in 2015.

The Soli chip on Google Pixel 4 proactively turns on the face unlock sensors when you want to unlock the phone. Google says that “if the face unlock sensors and algorithms to recognize you, the phone will open as you pick it up, all in one motion.”

The company says that the face unlock feature will work in almost any orientation—even if you’re holding it upside down. Users will also be able to use this feature for secure payments and app authentication too.

The face unlock data technology will be processed on the device itself, so the data won’t leave the phone. Also, the company has confirmed that the data will never be saved on shared with any other Google services.

A motion-sensing radar placed at the top of Pixel 4 senses small motions around the phone, combining unique software algorithms with the advanced hardware sensor. Using this, the phone can recognize gestures and detect when you’re nearby.

This will allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving a hand. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries, said Google.