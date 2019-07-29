Nokia 9.1 PureView to launch in Q4 with 5G support and SD855 chipset

Finland-based HMD Global, the company behind the retrieved Nokia brand, recently started selling the Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone in India for a price of ₹49,999. Now, reports about the company working on its successor are already making rounds.

As per the report, the next-generation flagship smartphone, which is dubbed Nokia 9.1 PureView, is expected to get launched in the fourth quarter of this year, i.e. Q4 2019. It is said that the company will refresh the design and some features of the phone.

If the reports are to be believed, then the smartphone will come with support for 5G connectivity and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. The camera module will also be improved and HMD Global will be taking help from Light for the same.

The current generation Nokia 9 PureView comes with Light’s multi-camera setup but also uses its advanced image processing chip which isn’t supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset by default. The next-gen phone is expected to have more focus on video recording and low-light photography.

The reports indicate that the company will take design inspiration from the Nokia X71 smartphone for the upcoming Nokia 9.1 PureView and thus, the phone could come with a punch-hole display for housing the front-facing camera.

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.9-inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. On the front side, it features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with next-generation Pro Camera user-interface. The device is fuelled by a 3320 mAh battery which comes with support for wireless charging.