Vivo S1 memory variants and pricing leaked ahead of its launch in India

Earlier this month, we reported that the Vivo S1 smartphone will get launched in India in early August and will be available for purchase from 15th August. A few days ago, we confirmed that 7th August is the official launch date of the Vivo S1 for the Indian market.

Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, its memory variants, as well as the pricing details have been leaked online. As per the report, the smartphone will come in four variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

While the pricing of the base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is not yet confirmed, it is said that the 4 GB + 128 GB model will cost ₹17,990 while the 6 GB + 128 GB model will be priced at ₹19,990. The top-end model with 8 GB + 128 GB configuration will cost ₹24,990.

As for the specs, the handset features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and about 90% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. It could come with either 4 GB or 6 GB RAM model with up to 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, it boasts a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor. There’s also a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper.

Connectivity options on the device include support for Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and a micro USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.