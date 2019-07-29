Realme announces Project X beta testing, could be the Realme OS

Realme, the Oppo-backed smartphone maker, has today announced the beat testing program named Project X for the Realme 3 Pro users. While the announcement from the company’s CEO doesn’t reveal much about the product, it could be the Realme OS.

Users can enroll for the beta program on the community forum which is currently open for the users of Realme 3 Pro smartphone only. Earlier this year, a number of patents were spotted regarding the upcoming Realme OS from the Oppo-backed Realme.

The company has already acknowledged that it is working on a new OS which is similar to the stock Android. Currently, the Realme smartphones are running ColorOS, which is a proprietory custom UI from Oppo, based on Android OS.

While the Project X beta testing could also be related to Android Q, that is not likely to be the case. If it was indeed for the Android Q, there was no need to keep it a secret and name it “Project X”, thus it’s more likely to be the upcoming RealmeOS.

The community page lists out requirements for beta testers stating that they must have proven experience in testing and debugging. Candidates will also have to sign a non-disclosure agreement so that development about the project does not leak online.

Interestingly, Realme X, which is the company’s flagship smartphone and the most recent device that also ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie OS, is not included in the Project X beta program.