Jio Saarthi is a digital assistant offering an easy recharge process

Reliance Jio has introduced Jio Saarthi, which is an in-app digital assistant that is designed to make digital recharges easier for its subscribers. The company has integrated the assistant, which it calls an in-app genie, within the MyJio app to facilitate digital recharges.

This move from Jio is aimed at boosting online recharges through the dedicated app and make the digital process easier for users who may be having difficulties doing online recharge themselves.

Notably, the feature is only available for those who have never recharged digitally before. So, if you have performed a recharge digitally, you won’t see Saarthi in MyJio on your smartphone.

This new Jio Saarthi feature provides step-by-step voice directions for selecting a recharge option through the MyJio app. It also helps users locate payment details and use their credit or debit cards. It comes with support for two languages — English and Hindi.

However, the company has said that the feature will also be available in 12 regional languages at a later date. The company is projecting it as a first-of-its-kind digital initiative specifically for Jio users.