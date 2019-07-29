Oppo showcases bezel-less smartphone with ‘waterfall screen’ technology

Chinese smartphone makers such as Oppo and Vivo have been working on new innovative features for smartphones. Oppo recently showcased its under-display camera technology for the phones. Now, the company has shared images of its upcoming bezel-less smartphone.

The prototype showcases a bezel-less smartphone, which the company is calling “Waterfall Screen” technology. As per the reports, the phone will come with 88-degree curved sides, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio.

The development comes at a time when another Chinese brand Vivo is rumored to launch the Vivo NEX 3 smartphone with 90-degree curved sides and over 100% screen-to-body ratio.

The prototype of this new technology showcased by Oppo does not feature a front-facing camera module. However, it’s highly likely that the company will opt for the under-display camera technology for this smartphone.

Soon after the teaser of the under-display camera technology was shared by the company, it launched the same at the recently concluded MWC 2019 Shanghai. So, there’s a high possibility that Oppo will showcase this “Waterfall Screen” technology at the upcoming IFA trade show in September this year.

While nothing much is known about this smartphone, some reports indicate that the device could get launched as a part of the Oppo Find X experimental smartphone series next year.

Source