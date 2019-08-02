Samsung Galaxy Note10 series to reportedly come in three color options

Samsung is all set to unveil its next-generation Galaxy Note series flagship smartphones — Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+. As the launch is nearing, we are getting lots of leaks related to this upcoming smartphone lineup.

Now, Evan Blass has shared renders of the upcoming smartphones which claims that the Galaxy Note10 series will come in three color options — Black, White, and Pearl gradient. The renders also show that the power button has been moved towards the left, where there used to be a Bixby button.

It also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Note10 won’t come with a ToF sensor but the Plus variant will have it. The 3D ToF sensor will be used for the bokeh effect, AR applications and face recognition. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM.

Both the smartphones will run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system and be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset or Exynos processor, based on the region of availability. New information indicates that the US variant will also be powered by the Exynos chipset, except for the ones sold by Verizon.

As for the pricing, a Russian publication reports that the Galaxy Note10 will set you back between $1,100 – $1,200, which roughly converts to ₹75,000 and ₹85,000.