HTC, the Taiwan-based smartphone maker, is reportedly re-entering the Indian smartphone market and will launch new devices later this month. The company withdrew from the Indian market last year.

The Taiwanese company stopped operating in India after its South Asia head and in-charge of Indian business Faisal Siddiqui resigned last year. The last flagship smartphone from HTC in India was HTC U11 that was launched in February 2018.

As per the report, HTC will be selling its smartphones through Inone International distribution network. Currently, Inone Technology holds the license for HTC in India, and it has headquarters in Shenzhen, China and presence in India as well as many other countries.

A source aware of the development told PTI that “HTC is set to launch a new flagship series in the next few days. It is set to offer many firsts in the smartphone industry with the new launch in line with its legacy of firsts.”

In the year 2017, the company had less than 1 percent market share and less than 2 percent share in the premium segment in India. It will be interesting to see HTC’s new strategy for the Indian market and how it differentiates itself from the competition.

The re-entry of HTC in the Indian market is happening at a time when there’s fierce competition for the market share. Xiaomi has dethroned Samsung from the top position and brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Realme and also fighting for a bigger market share in India.

