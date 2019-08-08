At a launch event in New York, along with the Galaxy Note10, the South Korean giant Samsung also launched its bigger sibling — Samsung Galaxy Note10+. This one too is with metal and glass material with an emphasis on overall fit, finish, and build quality.

The smartphone features a bigger screen compared to the standard model — 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display with 3040 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. There’s also a single cutout in the middle of the screen near the top that houses the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU in the US and China while other regions will get the company’s own Exynos 9825 SoC with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU. The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and two storage options — 256/512 GB.

As for the camera department, unlike the Note10, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ comes with four camera sensors on the back. It features a 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view, a wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view as well as optical image stabilization.

There’s also an ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor and the fourth TOF 3D VGA camera. On the front side, the phone packs a 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view.

It comes with the same set of features as the Note10, including four live focus modes — Blur, Big Circle, Colour Point, and Glitch. The new feature named Zoom-in Mic that lets you tap any person in a recording and have their sound enhanced in the resulting video has also been included.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The company has ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack as well as the dedicated Bixby button. Instead, it is now integrated as a long-press option on the power button.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI on top and packs AI-based Game Booster for enhancing the gaming experience. Other features on the device include In-display fingerprint sensor, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support.

The Note series from Samsung has always been accompanied by S Pen and this year is no exception. It comes with a new S Pen along with a feature called Air Actions. By pressing and holding the button on the S Pen and moving around the stylus, you can trigger certain actions within apps. As per the company, the new S Pen has a standby time of 10 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is powered by a 4300 mAh battery and comes with 45W fast charging support as well as Qi/PMA 20W wireless charging. The device measures 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm and weighs 196 grams.

The smartphone comes in Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue color options. The unlocked model starts at $1,100 and is now up for pre-orders, with shipping scheduled to start from 23rd August in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9825

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9825 GPU: Adreno 640 or Mali-G76 MP12

Adreno 640 or Mali-G76 MP12 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI Display: 6.8 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 3040 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 91% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

6.8 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 3040 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 91% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor + ToF 3D Camera

12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor + ToF 3D Camera Front Camera: 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view

10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 256/512 GB

256/512 GB Expandable Storage: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support Colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue

Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue Battery: 4300 mAh with 45W fast charging and Qi/PMA 20W wireless charging

