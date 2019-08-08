Samsung and Microsoft partnership expanded to offer unified experience across devices

Samsung Electronics announced that its partnership with Microsoft to bring seamless productivity experiences across devices, applications and services. The company said that bringing the best of both Galaxy and Windows platforms, this partnership will continue to expand as Samsung and Microsoft leverage cloud computing and advanced intelligence to deliver rich and seamless mobile experiences.

Starting with exclusive Microsoft integrations in the new Galaxy Note10, users will now have a simple way to work fluidly between a smartphone and a PC, while the Galaxy Book S introduces an all-new mobile computing experience with its uncompromised mobility and next-generation performance.

Samsung’s smartphones can use Microsoft’s OneDrive service to store photos. And Microsoft’s popular Outlook email program, as well as its Office productivity suite of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint will be included with each Galaxy Note10. The South Korean giant is also bundling Microsoft’s Your Phone app on its Galaxy Note 10, which mirrors Android text messages, notifications, and even your entire screen to a Windows 10 PC.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared on stage at Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 launch event and said that this partnership is “a new chapter of our long term commitment to improve productivity and eliminate the gap between mobile devices and the PC.”

The Redmont-giant will also sell the Galaxy Note10 in its own retail stores, complete with the bundled apps. Microsoft has a pre-order offer where you the Galaxy Note10 series customers get up to $150 in Samsung credit and six months of Spotify Premium.