Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL specs leak reveals 90Hz display and 6 GB RAM

With the launch of Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL nearing, more details about the upcoming smartphones keep surfacing online. After the company itself confirmed a couple of features, 9to5Google has now shared more details citing a reliable source.

The report claims that the Google Pixel 4 will come with a 5.7-inch OLED display whereas the Pixel 4 XL is a larger device featuring a 6.3-inch OLED display. While the Pixel 4 supports Full HD+ screen resolution, the larger model produces Quad HD+ resolution.

It further adds that both these smartphones will deliver great viewing experience as their displays are said to support 90Hz refresh rate. The report adds that Google may dub the display of this upcoming smartphone series as ‘Smooth Display.’

Further, it’s said that both the phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor along with 6 GB of RAM. Both phones will come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage choices. In the camera department, both the phones will have dual camera sensors on the back. The main sensor will of 12-megapixel with PDAF and the second one will be a 16-megapixel telephoto lens.

As for the battery, the Pixel 4 will be housing a 2800 mAh battery which is smaller than the 2915mAh battery that powered the predecessor Pixel 3 handset.

On the other hand, the larger Pixel 4 XL model will be equipped with a 3700mAh battery which is a big upgrade compared to 3430mAh battery of the Pixel 3 XL. For security, the Pixel 4 series will continue to feature Titan M security module.

In the software department, the smartphone will be running the latest Android Q operating system out-of-the-box and we are expecting some new features for the Google Assistant on the upcoming Pixel phones.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to arrive in October at Google’s 4th annual Made by Google event alongside other hardware developments from the company. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait a little longer.

