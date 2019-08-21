Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India; features triple rear cameras and 32 MP front camera
After launching the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones in India last month, Xiaomi has today launched a new Android One smartphone in India — Xiaomi Mi A3. As the name suggests, the phone is a successor to the Mi A2 launched last year.
In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 looks like a downgrade compared to the Mi A2. It comes with a modest 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There’s also a 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz, which is coupled with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. While the 4 GB RAM model packs 64 GB storage, the 6 GB RAM model comes with 128 GB internal storage.
As for the camera, there’s a 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP secondary 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP selfie sensor.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port. Being an Android One phone, it runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by a 4030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
The Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available in India in three color options — Kind of Grey, Not just Blue, and More than White. The 4 GB RAM model with 64 GB storage is priced at ₹12,999 while the 6 GB RAM model with 128 GB model costs ₹15,999.
Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 610
- RAM: 4 GB
- Operating System: Nearly stock version of Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 32 MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port
- Other: In-display fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Android One
- Colors: Kind of Grey, Not just Blue, and More than White
- Battery: 4030 mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price of 4 GB model: ₹12,999
- Price of 6 GB model: ₹15,999
- Availability: From 23rd August via Amazon and Mi.com
Xiaomi Mi A3 Launch Offers
- ₹1,000 off on HDFC credit and debit cards
- Double data and unlimited calling with ₹249 recharge on Airtel