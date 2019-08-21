After launching the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones in India last month, Xiaomi has today launched a new Android One smartphone in India — Xiaomi Mi A3. As the name suggests, the phone is a successor to the Mi A2 launched last year.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 looks like a downgrade compared to the Mi A2. It comes with a modest 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There’s also a 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz, which is coupled with 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. While the 4 GB RAM model packs 64 GB storage, the 6 GB RAM model comes with 128 GB internal storage.

As for the camera, there’s a 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP secondary 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP selfie sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port. Being an Android One phone, it runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by a 4030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available in India in three color options — Kind of Grey, Not just Blue, and More than White. The 4 GB RAM model with 64 GB storage is priced at ₹12,999 while the 6 GB RAM model with 128 GB model costs ₹15,999.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor

GPU: Adreno 610

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Nearly stock version of Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Rear Camera: 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 32 MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port

Other: In-display fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Android One

Colors: Kind of Grey, Not just Blue, and More than White

Battery: 4030 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India

Price of 4 GB model: ₹12,999

Price of 6 GB model: ₹15,999

Availability: From 23rd August via Amazon and Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi A3 Launch Offers