Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64 MP camera sensor to launch on 29th August

Xiaomi-backed brand Redmi has already announced that it is all set to launch Redmi TV in China on 29th August at a launch event in China. In a post announcing the same on Weibo, Xiaomi CEO hinted about the launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro at the same event.

Now today, the company has officially announced that the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone will be launched on 29th August in China. It is also confirmed that the phone will come with 64 MP camera sensor, making it the first 64 MP camera smartphone.

The image of the smartphone on the media invite shows three camera sensors placed vertically along with a fingerprint sensor. It also has a fourth camera sensor and an LED flash placed right beside the triple-camera module.

The smartphone is shown in green color, which suggests that the smartphone will come with new color options. The Redmi Note 8 series smartphones are expected to deliver top-notch features with cost-effective pricing.

As per the reports, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup and Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel lens as the primary lens. It will have a maximum resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels and can be used to print a big poster of 3.26 meters.

Rumors are rife that the Redmi Note 8 series will be fueled by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming-centric processor. However, there’s no more information is available regarding the specifications of the Redmi Note 8 series.

Apart from the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones, the company is also gearing up for the launch of Redmi 8 series smartphones as well. Details about those devices have also leaked online and are expected to launch soon.

