Huawei Nova 5T is all set to go official on 25th August

Huawei, the leading smartphone company in the Chinese market, recently launched the Nova 5 series of devices, which includes Nova 5, 5 Pro, 5i, and 5i Pro. The company is now gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in this lineup — Huawei Nova 5T.

The company has today officially announced that the Huawei Nova 5T will be launched in Malaysia at an event named “We Are Nova Fashion Showcase” on 25th August. This will be the fifth smartphone in this lineup.

While the company has not yet revealed any details about this upcoming Nova 5T smartphone, some of the phone’s specs and feature have already leaked online. The smartphone will come with a 5.5-inch display with a punch hole for the selfie camera.

The smartphone is listed to come packed with 8 GB of RAM and will be offered in two internal storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB. As per the rumors, it will be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC and will feature quad-camera setup.

The four camera sensors on the device could consist of a 48 MP primary sensor, coupled with 16 MP secondary sensor, a 2 MP tertiary sensor, and another 2 MP snapper. On the front side, it will be equipped with a 32 MP snapper.

Along with all this, the device is also expected to have a 3.5mm audio jack. It will be powered by a 3750 mAh battery and will come with support for 22.5W fast charging. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.

Source