RealmeOS will be coming to all Realme smartphones, says Madhav Sheth

Realme was started as a sub-brand of Oppo last year but after a few months, the brand split from its parent company to work independently. Ever since its launch, the company has witnessed tremendous growth in India and is among the top players, within just over a year.

Although the company is independent, it still relies on Oppo for various aspects of the business, including software. Realme smartphones are still running on ColorOS custom interfaced based on Android mobile OS, which is developed by Oppo.

However, the company is working on its own operating system, named RealmeOS, which has been confirmed by its executives. Now, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that all Realme devices, including the Realme 1, will get RealmeOS.

The company has launched over 10 smartphones across five different categories in India. The company claims that it is serving 10 million active customers and aims to raise that figure to 15 million by the end of this year. For this, it has two major projects — 64MP camera phone named Realme XT and its own custom Android skin, RealmeOS.

Last month, Realme started beta testing program named Project X for the Realme 3 Pro users. While the announcement didn’t reveal many details about the product, it is widely believed to be the Realme OS. Earlier this year, a number of patents were spotted regarding the upcoming Realme OS from the Oppo-backed Realme.

Earlier this week, Realme launched its two latest smartphones — Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, making them the first devices from the company to come with a quad-camera setup. The pricing for the Realme 5 series starts at just ₹9,999.

