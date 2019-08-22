Xiaomi-backed Redmi has already announced that it will launch the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones at a launch event in China on 29th August, along with the 70-inch Redmi TV.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. Soon after the chipset was announced last month, Redmi had teased that it will be among the first to launch a smartphone powered by the Helio G90T chipset.

The MediaTek Helio G90T is an octa-core processor with two Cortex A76 CPU cores working at 2.05 GHz and six Cortex A55 CPU cores clocked at 2 GHz. The processor supports up to 90Hz displays, 64-megapixel camera sensor with quad-camera setup and up to 10 GB of RAM.

The image of the smartphone on the media invite shows three camera sensors placed vertically along with a fingerprint sensor. It also has a fourth camera sensor and an LED flash placed right beside the triple-camera module.

As per the reports, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup and Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel lens as the primary lens. It will have a maximum resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels and can be used to print a big poster of 3.26 meters.

While the Pro model will come with a 64 MP primary camera sensor, the standard model will come with a 48 MP primary sensor. Both the smartphones are expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will support NFC connectivity – a first for the Redmi Note lineup.

