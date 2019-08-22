Honor GamePad is a mobile gaming controller with physical joystick and 6 action buttons

At Gamescom 2019, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor talked about its gaming plans and also announced a new gaming accessory for its smartphones — Honor GamePad. As the name itself suggests, it is a gaming controller for your phone.

The Honor GamePad features a joystick, customizable 4 D-pad buttons, shoulder button, and an extra button. It is not yet clear if it is compatible only with Honor smartphones or all devices. Given that it supports adjustable size, it could be compatible with other smartphones too.

It connects with the smartphone through Bluetooth for gaming and the USB Type-C port is for charging the device. It comes with a 400 mAh battery and can charge the smartphone while gaming and if needed, it can also draw power from the smartphone.

Currently, the company has not revealed more information about this Honor GamePad but we expect the company to soon reveal the pricing and availability details.

At a time when smartphone makers are coming up with gaming smartphones to enhance the mobile gaming experience, it is interesting to see that Honor is focusing much on gaming without actually having a dedicated gaming smartphone.