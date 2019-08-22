Dish TV launches D2h Magic Stick to offers streaming service along with Live TV

Dish TV has today announced the launch of its ‘D2h Magic’ media streaming stick for its D2h subscribers. With this new device, users can get access to streaming services such as TV shows and original web series using a Wi-Fi network or mobile data.

This media streaming stick works with existing D2h set-top boxes and the company claims that it offers a unified interface to the users for watching digital content as well as live TV. It is now available in all the major cities for an introductory price of ₹399.

Currently, the company is offering its subscription for free, for a period of first three months. Post the free preview period, the DTH operator will start charging a nominal subscription price of ₹25 plus taxes on a monthly basis.

It will provide access to popular digital platforms and OTT apps such as Zee5, Watcho, ALTBalaji, and Hungama Play. Further, D2h Magic users will be able to watch TV shows and digital videos from various online artists and creators. There will also be a dedicated selection of rhymes, learning and educational videos, and arts and craft videos specifically for kids.

The D2h Magic can be ordered through the D2h website or by dialing its helpline 1800-1370-111. The user will need to plug the D2h Magic stick into the USB port on the D2h set-top box and then configure their Wi-Fi network or a mobile hotspot.

ACT Fibernet and Hathway have also started offering similar streaming devices to provide online video streaming to their customers. Dish TV users also have the DishSMRT Stick to deliver a similar experience that D2h subscribers would get through the D2h Magic.