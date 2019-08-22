Live images of the upcoming Nokia 7.2 leaked online

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia-branded smartphone, has scheduled its IFA 2019 event on 5th September in Berlin. At this event, the company is expected to launch Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones.

Now, ahead of the phone’s official launch, live images of the Nokia 7.2 have been leaked online. The leak comes from Joachim Kuss, Head of Communications for Zeiss Group, which is an imaging partner for Nokia smartphones.

In a tweet, Joachim revealed that the organized pre-briefing for some media and tech reporters and Nokia 7.2 was demonstrated to them. The images shared along with the tweet reveals a triple rear camera setup on the Nokia 7.2.

The smartphone features a circular camera module and a fingerprint sensor at the back. On the front, there’s a waterdrop notch design and a bezel-less display as well. The phone will have a 3.5mm audio jack, speaker and a USB port are located at the bottom of the phone.

Previously, it was leaked that the Nokia 7.2 will come with a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with HDR10 support and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone is expected to be fueled by a 3500 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support.

It is also rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. As for the camera, the phone is expected to have a 48 MP Zeiss Optics primary lens, a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an unknown third sensor with an LED flash unit.

Via