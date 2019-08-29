Fitbit Aria Air weighing scale and Fitbit Premium membership service announced

Along with the launch of Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, the company has also announced two other products — Fitbit Aria Air weighing scale and Fitbit Premium membership service.

The Fitbit Aria Air is a low-cost Bluetooth scale that tracks weight and syncs with the Fitbit app to calculate BMI. It gives a comprehensive view of your trends over time alongside your activity, heart rate, sleep and nutrition data within the Fitbit app.

The device comes in Black and White color options and is priced at ₹4,999. It will be available for purchase starting late September 2019 across Reliance Digital, Croma and other major offline retailers in India and through online via Amazon and Flipkart.

The company has also announced Fitbit Premium, a new paid membership service in the Fitbit app that uses data to deliver Fitbit’s most personalized experience yet. It also offers actionable guidance and coaching that helps you achieve health and fitness goals.

Fitbit Premium will start rolling out in September 2019 at ₹819 per month or ₹6,999 per year. The company also said that it will be exploring promotional pricing and product bundle offers and will continue to expand and further refine Premium membership based on customer feedback.