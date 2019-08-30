Redmi TV with 70-inch 4K HDR screen and 2 GB RAM announced
Finally! After months of leaks and teases, Xiaomi-backed Redmi brand has unveiled its first Smart TV in its home country — Redmi TV. This new smart TV was announced along with the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones and RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition.
The Redmi TV comes in just one variant that features a 70-inch screen that comes with support for 4K resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, as well as HDR support. It also comes with 6th generation quality engine and is powered by a quad-core 64-bit high-performance Amologic processor.
It packs 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. Similar to Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup, this one too comes with PatchWall interface and comes with Bluetooth-powered voice remote controller. It also has a separate cavity speaker, Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD support.
The smart TV also let you cast content to the phone with just scanning the QR code on the TV using your phone. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, and S/PDIF.
The Redmi TV is priced at 3,799 Yuan in China which roughly converts to $532 or ₹38,130. The pricing is very aggressive given that the recently launched Honor Vision TV with 55-inch screen is also priced at 3,799 Yuan.
It will go on sale in China from 10th September. Currently, there’s no information available about its availability in the Indian market.