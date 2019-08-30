The month of September is almost here and we’ll be seeing a lot of new smartphones getting launched in the coming weeks. With IFA 2019 trade show and a launch event of Apple, there are lots of new devices waiting to get launched.

While everyone knows that the new iPhone announcement from Apple will take place in September, the official launch date was unknown, until now. Today, the company has sent out media invites, which confirms that iPhone 11 launch date is 10th September. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino and will start at 10:00 AM local time.

If the reports are to be believed, then the tech giant is all set to launch three iPhone models this time as well, which includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. All three are successors to last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

As per the leaks, the iPhone 11 will have dual cameras and a 5.8-inch display while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will both come with triple rear cameras and a 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch display respectively. All three will feature a new square camera design similar to that of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and be powered by the new Apple A13 processor.

It has also been reported that the Pro models will have reverse wireless charging which can be used to charge your AirPods. However, there’s no report of a 5G model this year and reports indicate that 5G model of iPhone will come next year.

To know for sure what’s up the company’s sleeves this time, when the new smartphones will go on sale and how much they’ll cost, we’ll have to wait for a couple of weeks.