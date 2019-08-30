OnePlus TV will get software updates for at least three years

OnePlus has already confirmed that it’s first smart TV product — OnePlus is all set to make its debut in India next month. Recently, it also confirmed that the product will come with a 55-inch QLED screen and will be running Android TV OS.

The company’s CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the OnePlus TV will get at least three years of Android TV software updates. This could probably the first time that any manufacturer of TVs which uses Android TV has publicly committed to an update support window.

Pete Lau claims that Android TV was the only TV platform that would enable OnePlus to deliver its signature “Fast & Smooth” user experience. He has also said that the OnePlus TV is the first step in the company establishing its own IoT ecosystem.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming OnePlus TV is codenamed “Dosa” and some of the key specifications of the device also surfaced online. It will be powered by the MediaTek MT5670 chipset, which has not been launched by the company.

It will be coupled with Mali-G51 GPU and 3 GB of RAM. Further, the device will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. While the listing says that the device has 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, this Full HD screen resolution is likely for the menu only and the TV is expected to switch to 4K when required.

While the company has not yet announced the exact launch date, the OnePlus TV is expected to launch in India on 26th September. As for the other markets, it will be launched in North America, Europe, and China at a later date but no specific timeframe has been revealed.