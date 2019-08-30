Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, Fenix 6S, and Fenix 6 smartwatches announced

Luxury smartwatches maker Garmin has announced new set of smartwatches under its Garmin Fenix 6 series. The one device in this new lineup that catches the attention is the Fenix 6X Pro Solar. It probably is the first smartwatch powered by solar energy.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro

The Fenix 6X Pro leverages a “Power Glass” solar lens to extend the watch’s battery life by up to three days. As per the company, the watch can deliver up to 21 days of battery life. It comes with a 1.4-inch display screen with a 280 x 280pixels resolution.

The screen also has a sunlight-visible transflective layer using power-efficient memory-in-pixel tech. It also comes with features like turn-by-turn navigation, topographical and ski maps among others. It also comes with a new Pace Pro feature which offers grade-adjusted guidance along your run.

There is GPS, GLONASS and Galileo which are used to track your location. Along with a barometer that can provide weather alerts, it also comes with automatic accident detection as well as heart rate and a blood-oxygen monitor. The watch is 10ATM water resistant and comes with 32 GB internal storage.

Garmin Fenix 6S

The Garmin Fenix 6S features a 1.2-inch display with 240 x 240 pixels screen resolution, 42 mm watch face and the new 20 mm QuickFit watch bands. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, and in the case of its Sapphire version, there is Sapphire Crystal coating on top for scratch resistance.

It comes equipped with heart rate and Pulse Ox sensors, and relies on the new PacePro feature with grade-adjusted guidance that varies with the course. It also supports topographic maps, including ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts.

Garmin Fenix 6

The Fenix 6 features a 1.3-inch display with 260 x 260 pixels resolution and comes in two variants with the option to choose between Steel and Titanium case. Just like the Garmin Fenix 6S, the standard Fenix 6 also packs 32 GB internal storage and is rated to work under 10ATM of liquid pressure.

This one too comes preloaded with terrain maps akin to all new entrants in the Fenix 6 series, and likewise comes with the PacePro and Power Manager feature for managing the battery life.

Pricing and Availability