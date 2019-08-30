How to Install Google Camera on Realme 5 Pro [Guide]

Realme recently launched the Realme 5 Pro along with the Realme 5 in India. The device comes with an amazing Quad-camera setup at the back which features a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2 MP portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP ultra maco lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone comes with 16 MP Snapper for selfies.

The inbuilt Realme camera app is good but as we all know the Google Camera works much better and can help you take better and crisp photos. So in this guide, we are going to show you how to install the Google Camera app on your Realme 5 Pro.

Installing Google Camera on Realme 5 Pro:

Step 1– Download the Google Camera by BSG for your Realme 5 Pro by clicking here. Once you’ve downloaded the app Tap on “Settings” and give your browser/file manager permission to install apps from Unknown sources.

Step 2 – Tap on the “Install” Button and Install the Google Camera on your Realme 5 Pro.

Step 3 – Once you’ve installed the Google Camera run it as we are going to tweak some settings for better pictures. Tap on “More” and open your camera settings. In that select “BSG MOD Settings” to configure the Google Camera settings.

Step 4 – In the BSG MOD Settings, you have to Enable the “Enhanced HDR+ Mode in Portrait Mode” and the “Disable Zoom in Portrait Mode” feature. Enabling these features will activate the HDR+ Mode in your Portrait Mode and Disable zoom because Portrait Mode works best without zooming.

Step 5 – Next, tap on “Saturation” which is under the “Enhanced HDR+ in portrait mode” to change the Saturation settings. Under the Saturation settings section change the Highlight and Shadow saturation to 1.7 and 2.3 for your back camera whereas change it to 1.2 and 1.7 for your front camera. That’s all you can now get amazing pictures with your Google Camera app on Realme 5 Pro.

Final Result:

That’s all for this guide. Before you go, make sure you check out the Top 14 realme 5 Pro Tips, Tricks, And Hidden Features by clicking here.