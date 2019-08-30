How to Remove Ads from Xiaomi Devices [Guide]

If you are using a Xiaomi device you might be familiar with MIUI and its ads on the System Apps. Now as much as we love MIUI and the additional features it offers, we hate seeing those ads that keep popping up when we are using our phone. So in this guide, we are going to show you how to remove those ads from your Xiaomi device. Let’s get started.

Disabling Ads from MIUI:

1) Browser

The first system app which we have on our list is the Browser App that comes pre-installed in MIUI. To remove ads from the Browser App all you have to do is:

Open Browser and head on to Settings by tapping the three lines below.

and head on to by tapping the three lines below. Tap on Privacy and Security and turn off Personalised Services.

That’s all doing this will turn off ads on your Browser App. Have a look at the Screenshots below to see how it’s done.

2) Music

The Music App on MIUI comes with some cool features i.e. Changing Album Art, Editing Song Information, Sorting them according to their name or number of times played and more. Sadly, it also shows ads every time you open the App or browse your music library. To turn off those ads all you have to do is:

Open your Music App and Navigate to Settings .

App and Navigate to . Tap on Advanced Settings and Disable Recieve Recommendations.

That’s all doing this will turn off ads on your Music App. Have a look at the Screenshots below to see how it’s done.

3) Security

Next up, we have the Security App which allows users to Run cleaner and free up storage on their device. It also comes with features like Security scan, Boost Speed, App Lock and more. The Security app on your Xiaomi Device also shows ads and to disable them all you have to do is:

Open Security -> Settings and turn off Receive Recommendations by tapping on it.

Have a look at the screenshot below to see how it’s done.

4) Themes

The themes app on Xiaomi MIUI Devices allows users to Change their themes, customize their wallpapers, fonts and more. This App is used by mostly everyone who uses a Xiaomi smartphone. To disable the annoying ads on your Themes app all you have to do is:

Open Themes -> My Page -> Settings -> Turn off Recommendations.

5) Mi File Manager

Next up, we have the Mi File Manager App that allows us to manage files easily and share them offline with others. It supports unzipping which means that you can extract your RAR/ZIP files without using any additional software. To disable ads on the Mi File Manager App all you have to do is:

Open Mi File Manager and Navigate to Settings by tapping on the three lines in the top left corner.

and Navigate to by tapping on the in the top left corner. In the About section turn off Recommendations and you won’t see any ads in the app once you Restart it.

6) Disabling Ads from Folders

Now there are chances that some of you may get ads in your Folders too and those ads usually come in the format of “Promoted Apps” to disable that all you have to do is:

Tap on the Folder name and disable Promoted Apps.

7) Disabling Ad Services on your Xiaomi Device

This is the final step to disable ads on your device. To disable ad services on your device just follow the below steps.

Go to Settings –> Additional Settings –> Privacy –> Ad Services and disable Personalized ad recommendations.

That’s all for this guide. Were we helpful? Let us know in the comments below and for more guides like this. Make sure you check out our How to Guides section.