Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch launched in India, pricing starts at ₹20,999

Fitbit has today announced a successor to its Versa smartwatch that was launched last year. Dubbed as Fitbit Versa 2, the new smartwatch brings several improvements including an OLED display, Amazon Alexa and Spotify integration, along with a faster processor and longer-lasting battery.

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with an AMOLED Always-On Display which is quite handy for a quick glance at the time, workout progress and battery life. Thanks to the new processor, apps load faster and the watch is more responsive.

It has an on-device microphone, which enables first-ever Amazon Alexa smartwatch experience, along with a Spotify app that allows users to control music and podcasts. Connectivity features on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS, and NFC.

The device has over 15 Exercise Modes and can track time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and offer insights about your night. It also has Enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking with greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running.

It also comes with features like Sleep Score, Smart Wake which uses machine learning to wake you during an optimal time of your sleep cycle while in light or REM sleep, and Sleep Mode which disables screen display and silence notifications for a night free of disturbances.

There’s also Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph which will provide users with an estimate of the variability of oxygen levels in their bloodstream. The data is derived from a combination of the red and infrared sensors on the back of your device.

Since there’s no built-in GPS, you’ll need to pair it with your smartphone to track your runs. As far as battery life, Fitbit is promising 5 days on a single charge which is a full day more than its predecessor.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is priced at ₹20,999 in India and comes in Black color with a Carbon case, Petal with a Copper Rose Aluminum case and Stone with a Mist Grey case. The Versa 2 Special Edition is priced at ₹22,999 in Navy and Pink colors with Copper Rose Aluminum case and Smoke with Mist Grey case.

The device starts rolling out globally from 15th September and will be available for purchase in India from Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major offline retailers. It will also be available through Amazon and Flipkart.