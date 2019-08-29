Realme Q to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC

Realme recently announced that it will be launching Realme Q series smartphones in China on 5th September. It has also been confirmed that the Realme Q series phones will feature quad-camera setup on the back.

Now, in a new Weibo post, the company has revealed that the Realme Q series smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. This is the same chipset that is powering the Realme 5 Pro launched recently.

While the company has not made it clear, it seems that the upcoming lineup will be a re-branded version of the Realme 5 series which was launched in India earlier this month. Also, the Realme 5 Pro smartphone was recently certified by TENAA in China, which further points towards Realme Q being the rebranded Realme 5 series for the Chinese market.

Currently, Realme is selling two smartphones in the Chinese market — Realme X and X Lite. While the Realme X was first launched in China, the X Lite is a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro. Thus, the Q-series will be the second smartphone lineup from the Oppo-backed brand in China.

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to launch its Realme XT smartphone in the Indian market, which features a 64 MP quad-camera setup. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that the phone will launch in India in September.