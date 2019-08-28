Vivo Z1X is all set to launch in India on 6th September

Vivo is gearing up to launch its new Z-series smartphones, Vivo Z1X in the Indian market. Today, it has been confirmed that the phone will be launched in India on 6th September. Earlier today, it was confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

The official teaser of the Vivo Z1X shared by the company confirms that it will come with an AMOLED screen and in-display fingerprint sensor. The image also shows a waterdrop notch, compared to the punch-hole screen on the Vivo Z1 Pro.

The teaser also confirms the triple rear camera setup and gradient finish on the phone. It is being speculated that the Vivo Z1X in India could be the rebranded version of the Vivo Z5 which was launched in China in July. The phone’s 48 MP primary camera is expected to be coupled with an 8 MP f/2.2 aperture ultrawide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is expected to be featuring an AMOLED display that will come embedded with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The teaser also reveals that the smartphone will have USB Type-C port and support for VOOC fast charging technology.

Another teaser image confirms the presence of Snapdragon SoC, thus it could retain the Snapdragon 712 chipset used in the Z1 Pro. As for the pricing, the Vivo Z1X is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹20,000. Currently, the top-end model of the Vivo Z1 Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage is priced at ₹18,990.