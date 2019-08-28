Upcoming Vivo Z1X smartphone confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive

After launching the Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone in India, China-based Vivo is now gearing up to launch a new Z-series phone in the Indian market — Vivo Z1X. We recently reported that the phone could go official as soon as the first week of September.

Now, the company has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo Z1X smartphone will be available for purchase in India exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart. While the company has not officially revealed details about the phone, it is expected to be an upgraded version of Vivo Z1 Pro.

It is being speculated that the Vivo Z1X in India could be the rebranded version of the Vivo Z5 which was launched in China in July. The phone’s 48 MP primary camera is expected to be coupled with an 8 MP f/2.2 aperture ultrawide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is expected to be featuring an AMOLED display that will come embedded with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It is also reported to come with USB Type-C port and support for fast charging technology.

As for the pricing, the Vivo Z1X is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹20,000. Currently, the top-end model of the Vivo Z1 Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage is priced at ₹18,990.

