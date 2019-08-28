As expected, Huawei has today launched a new smartphone named Huawei Nova 5T. The Chinese company says that the phone is suitable for aspirational and fashion-conscious social media user, thanks to its 32 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch LCD IPS Full HD+ display having a dot notch on the top-left corner for housing the front-facing camera sensor. The device is powered by the Kirin 980 octa-core 7nm processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone features a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes fitted with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. As for the connectivity options, the phone supports features like dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and USB-C.

It is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs EMUI 9.1 user interface based on Android 9 Pie OS. The handset is backed by a 3,750mAh battery that carries support for 22.5W fast charging.

The Huawei Nova 5T is priced at RM 1,599 (~$379) in Malaysia and will be available for pre-order from tomorrow. The smartphone will go on sale from 7th September in three colors — Midsummer Purple, Crush Blue, and Black.

Huawei Nova 5T Specifications

CPU: 2.27 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 810 ocra-core processor

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Display: 6.26-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS punch-hole display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Pricing and Availability