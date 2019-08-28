How to enable Lite Mode in Google Chrome on Android [Easy Guide]

Google Chrome is a web browser that needs no introduction as it’s the most loved browser available out there. There are a lot of people who use Google Chrome as their primary browser on Android Smartphones but not many of them are aware of its Lite Mode that allows us to surf the web faster and even saves our data. In this guide, we are going to show you how to turn on Lite Mode in Google Chrome. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Enabling Lite Mode on Google Chrome:

Step 1 – Open Google Chrome on your smartphone and navigate to the “Settings” menu by tapping on the three dots in the top right corner. Make sure you update Chrome on your smartphone if you are using an older version.

Step 2 – Tap on “Lite Mode” in the Advanced section of your Chrome Settings.

Step 3 – Turn on Lite Mode by tapping on the button and that will enable Lite Mode on your chrome browser.

That’s all for this guide. For more guides like this make sure you check out our “How-to-Guides” Section by clicking here.