Lenovo Legion Y540 and Legion Y740 gaming laptops launched in India, price starts at ₹69,990

Lenovo has today launched two new gaming laptops in the Indian market — Lenovo Y540 and Lenovo Y740 and comes with price starting at ₹69,990 and ₹1,29,990 respectively.

Both the laptops feature a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a keyboard with RGB lighting. The company has also introduced a new software optimization that frees up RAM whenever you start a new game, kind of like game-boost in smartphones. However, I will need to test in a couple of games to find out its actual performance gain.

Lenovo Legion Y740

The new Lenovo Y740 is a premium laptop that comes with the grey anodized aluminum exterior with customizable RGB LED effects. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and can be configured up to six-core 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q optimization.

The company is enabling users to choose from three RAM options — 8/16/32 GB and users can opt for up to 1 TB M.2 SSD storage. There’s optional Dolby Vision to go along with the Dolby Atmos Speaker sound enhancement.

For network connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1. It comes with Windows 10 Home OS by default but can be upgraded to Windows 10 Pro. It is powered by a 57Wh battery. It’s pricing starts at ₹1,29,990 and the shipping time estimates on the website are currently at four weeks for some configuration options.

Lenovo Legion Y540

This model comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 60 Hz and up to 144 Hz refresh rate. As for the processor, the company is offering two options — 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H and 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, with NVIDIA GTX 1050/1650/1660Ti or RTX 2060 graphics.

There are three RAM options — 8/16/32 GB and users can opt for up to 512 GB SSD or 2 TB HDD with Intel Optane Memory. It also comes with optional Dolby Vision along with the Dolby Atmos Speaker, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home OS by default with an option to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro. Rest of the specifications of the Lenovo Legion Y540 are same as that of Legion Y740.

Along with these two laptops, the company has also launched Legion T730 and Legion T530 gaming desktops, M500 gaming mouse, K500 RGB mechanical keyboard, and H500 as well as H300 gaming headsets.

Pricing and Availability

While the Lenovo Legion Y540 starts at ₹69,990 in India, the Legion Y740 starts at ₹1,29,990. Both the devices are now available for purchase in India through the company’s official website.