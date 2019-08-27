MSI announces new laptops powered by 10th-Gen Intel processor aimed at content creators

MSI has announced a new range of laptops aimed at ‘content creators’, expanding its dream-weaver series. The devices will make grand debut with Intel at the IFA exhibition from September 6th to 11th.

The company is typically known for its gaming systems but has now been focusing on a lineup for content creators as well. This was started with the launch of Prestige PS42 last year, followed by P65 Creator. Now the company has launched Prestige 14 and 15.

Both, Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 have been powered by the latest and powerful 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and comes with True Pixel display. As the name suggests, the Prestige 14 and 15 comes with 14-inch and 15.6-inch display respectively.

The display offered by the company features 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) screen resolution, 100% AdobeRGB, and an optional Thin Bezel IPS-Level Panel. The devices can be configured with up to NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards, as well as Intel’s tenth-generation 6-core CPUs.

While the 14-inch model supports up to 16 GB of RAM, the 15.6-inch model supports up to 32 GB RAM. Network options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) and Bluetooth 5. Also, both the devices have a backlight keyboard.

The MSI Prestige 14 weighs 1.29 kg while the Prestige 15 weighs 1.6 kg. While the former comes in two color options — Carbon Gray and While, the latter model comes in Carbon Gray color.

Along with these two devices, the company has also announced MSI Modern 14 which features a 14-inch Full HD display with up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2 GB GPU, and up to 32 GB RAM.

For connectivity, it comes with Intel Wireless-AC 9560 and Bluetooth 5. The device also comes with a backlight keyboard. The laptop weighs 1.19 kg and comes in Carbon Gray and Silver colors.