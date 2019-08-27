More details about the Realme XT smartphone revealed by the company

At the launch of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in the Indian market, the company had also announced that it will be launching the 64 MP camera smartphone, dubbed Realme XT in the Indian market next month.

Now, ahead of the phone’s official launch, the company has revealed key specifications of this upcoming smartphone in China. Realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase has posted an image of a 64 MP Quad Camera smartphone without revealing the name.

The details of the phone shared by Chase is expected to be the same smartphone that will launch in India next month as Realme XT. It also shows the phone with the same yellow ring around the first camera that we had seen on the prototype the company showcased at the camera event.

There’s no fingerprint sensor visible on the back panel, which indicates that it will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, thus an AMOLED display similar to the Realme X. We expect the phone to have a pop-up camera sensor but it has not been confirmed yet.

Xu Qi Chase has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC without revealing the model number. In addition to the main 64 MP camera, it will also feature Ultra wide angle, Ultra Macro, and Telephoto lens. It will also have Expert Mode, Nightscape and Chrome Boost.

Recently, the company posted a clue for the China launch event which hinted September 4th launch date and Q Series. This could mean that the Realme XT could launch with a different name in China.

Source