Android 10 to reportedly start rolling out from 3rd September

Google recently announced that the next version of the Android mobile operating system is named Android 10, dropping the dessert names from now on. However, the company has not yet announced when the update will start rolling out.

According to the report, the stable version of the Android 10 could start rolling out from 3rd September. The report is citing two separate chats with Google customer support reps.

This seems quite possible given that the company has gotten used to releasing new security patches each month on the first Monday – unless that is a holiday in the US, in which case the release happens the next day. The first Monday of next month is September 2, but it’s a holiday. So a rollout on September 3 is indeed very likely. Last year, Android 9 Pie was released on the first Monday of August.

Whenever the company starts rolling out Android 10 update, it is sure to hit the company’s Pixel series smartphones first, including the original models. It will later start rolling out to other devices.

The Android 10 will be coming with a bunch of new features, including support for foldable phones, 5G, Live Captions, Smart Reply, Suggested Actions, as well as improved security and privacy features. It will also offer system-wide Dark Mode, seamless background updates, improved suite of digital well-being and parental controls functionalities, among others.

