Oppo Reno2 AnTuTu benchmark result surfaces online

Oppo Reno2 smartphone is all set to get launched in India tomorrow and the company has announced that it’ll be launched in China next month on 10th Septemeber. Ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has already revealed some of the phone’s key specifications.

Now, the AnTuTu benchmark score of the Oppo PCKM00 model has surfaced online, which is believed to be the upcoming Oppo Reno2 smartphone. The device has managed to score 259,109 points, hinting at its impressive performance. The CPU scored 95,961 points while the GPU scored 71,241 points.

The listing also shows some of the key specifications of the device, which is in line with the previous reports. It confirms that the device features a Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 graphics processor.

The phone packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. We expect the smartphone to come with the company’s own ColorOS on top. Focusing on the gaming side, the company will be offering anti-cheat extensions, 25 percent better graphic processing, HDR10 Gaming support, and Game Assistant, among others.

Oppo has also revealed that the device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery which will come with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support and USB Type-C port for connectivity. Other features announced by the company include Frame Boost 2.0, Touch Boost 2.0, and Link Boost.

Source