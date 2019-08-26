Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India for ₹9,999

Google Nest Hub, which was originally introduced in the United States last year, has now been launched in India for ₹9,999. The device comes with a built-in Google Assistant and lets you use your voice to access the range of Google services.

Using the Google Nest Hub, you can access services like Search, YouTube, Google Photos, Calendar, Maps and more. It comes with a 7-inch touch screen display but doesn’t come with a camera. There’s an ambient EQ light sensor present on the top and it allows the screen to automatically adjust to match the lighting in the room.

Just like the Nest Hub Max, the display is mounted on the full-range speaker at a slight angle, but in a smaller size. While you cannot make video calls, you can use the device to make audio calls with the 2-mc array. Taking care of the privacy, you can mute the mic using a dedicated switch at the back.

When not in use, the Nest Hub can be used as a smart photo frame, displaying best memories from Google Photos or a curated set of wallpapers. It comes with ‘Voice Match’ where up to six people in the home can get their own personalized ‘Routine’.

The Google Home app comes with support for WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. In India, it comes in two color options — Chalk and Charcoal, priced at ₹9,999 and is now available for purchase from Flipkart and Google’s online store.