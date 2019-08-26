Redmi K30 smartphone confirmed to come with 5G support

It has been a few months since Redmi announced its first flagship lineup as Redmi K20 series and now the company has already confirmed its successor. Lu Weibing, general manager of the newly formed Redmi brand has confirmed the Redmi K30 smartphone.

Along with confirming the Redmi K30, he has also revealed that the smartphone will come with support for 5G connectivity. With this, the phone will be the first Redmi smartphone to come with 5G support and could be the first mid-range to offer 5G.

Since the Redmi K30 will have the 5G support, it’s safe to assume that the Redmi K30 Pro will also come with support for the next-generation communication technology.

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch next-generation Redmi Note series smartphones in China on 29th August — Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, both featuring a quad-camera setup on the back.

Xiaomi has launched both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. Both the smartphones are available for purchase in India via open sale through online retailer as well as through offline stores.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, packed with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. It features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 20 MP snapper. It runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. It packs 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage. There are three camera sensors on the back panel — 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP, and a 20 MP snapper on the front. The phone runs MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W SonicCharge.

