Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone confirmed to launch next month

Vivo’s NEX lineup of smartphones is known for its experimental design and after launching phones with a pop-up front camera and dual displays, the company is now all set to launch another smartphone in the same series.

Vivo’s product manager has been teasing features of the upcoming Vivo NEX 3 smartphone and today, the company has officially confirmed that the Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone will get launched in China next month. However, the company has not yet revealed the exact launch date.

The smartphone is expected to come with an impressive 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the new Waterfall Screen design that features a curved display from the sides. It is said to come with triple rear camera sensors, with a 64 MP sensor as the primary lens.

As for the front-facing camera, since there’s no notch on top of the display, we expect the Vivo NEX 3 to come with a pop-up camera, similar to the Vivo NEX. There are reports hinting at in-display camera sensor but it seems highly unlikely.

So far, it has been confirmed that the Vivo NEX 3 smartphone will come powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor. However, nothing more is known about the phone so far but we expect to know more in the coming days, as the phone’s launch nears.

