Redmi Note 8 camera configuration revealed; company shares low-light camera samples

Ahead of the launch of Redmi Note 8 series smartphones on 29th August in China, lots of features related to the upcoming devices keep surfacing online, mostly by the company itself. After sharing details about the Pro model’s camera, Redmi has now revealed details about the Redmi Note 8 camera configuration.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with quad-camera setup on the back and unlike the Pro model which has a 64 MP primary sensor, the standard model will come with a 48 MP primary camera.

The 48 MP camera sensor will be paired with a super wide-angle camera, a depth of field camera, and a super macro camera. This confirms that there will be no ToF sensor. The image shared by the company also reveals that the sensors will be aligned vertically and placed in the top-left corner.

Apart from that, Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi has also shared a couple of images as the camera sample to showcase the phone’s performance in low-light. While one image is shot using the Super Night Scene mode, the other uses a long exposure. Check out the images below.

So far, the company has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 will come powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. This is the same chipset that is powering the company’s recently launched Mi A3 and Mi CC9e smartphones.

The Snapdragon 665 comes with a better AI Engine – the third generation Hexagon 686 DSP as against the Snapdragon 660’s Hexagon 680 DSP. There’s also the Hexagon Vector Extension (HVX) that brings advanced imaging and computing power and an overall improvement in AI performance.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is already confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset along with liquid cooling support. The phone will come with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel sensor and 25x zoom support.

