OnePlus 7T renders surface online showcasing the phone’s design

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro flagship smartphones and now the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 7T series in the coming months. Now, the renders of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online.

The renders give us the idea about OnePlus 7T’s design and some of the key specifications. The leaked renders clearly show the phone’s front, back as well as sides. This time, it seems that the company has opted to slightly change the design.

The phone will feature a circular camera setup on the back which will house three camera sensors. Yes, this time the company will be shifting to the triple-camera setup from the dual-camera setup. The sensors are aligned horizontally inside the circular module and below the sensors, there’s an LED flash.

The renders of the OnePlus 7T also reveal the glass body and right below the camera bump, there’s a OnePlus branding. The report also says that the smartphone will come with either 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and Full HD+ AMOLED screen.

The phone is also expected to come powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset and come with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of non-expandable storage. It will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the camera, we expect it to have a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, assisted by a 5 MP depth sensor, and a third wide-angle or telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch a new product category in the Indian market — Smart TV. It has already confirmed that the OnePlus TV with 55-inch QLED display will make its debut in India next month.

