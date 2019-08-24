How to delete Browsing History that Google stores [Easy Guide]

A majority of people think that their browsing history is limited to their web browser but that isn’t the case. If you are logged in with your Google account, your browsing history also gets stored with Google. In this guide, we are gonna show you how to delete it completely. Let’s get started.

Deleting your browsing history from Google

Step 1 – Open Google History by clicking here and click on “Delete Activity By” in the left corner.

Step 2 – Once you are in the delete activity section you’ll get to choose what activity would you like to delete. In my case, I am only deleting the search history but you can delete activity for all the Google apps and other searches since day one.

Step 3 – Press the delete button and you are done. Google will delete the history from its servers permanently.

That’s all for this guide. For more guides like this, make sure you check out our Guides section.