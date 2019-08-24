Oppo Reno 2F to have Helio P70 chipset and quad camera setup

Oppo is all set to launch its next-generation Reno series smartphones — the Oppo Reno2 lineup in India on 28th August. As per the reports, the company could launch three phones — Oppo Reno2, Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z.

Recently, the company had officially revealed some of the key specs of the upcoming Reno2 smartphone. Later, the specs of the Reno 2Z were also leaked online. Now, the specifications of the third device in this series — Reno 2F have also surfaced online.

A new report claims that the Oppo Reno 2F will come powered by Helio P70 SoC and will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM as well as 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the camera setup, it is said that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. It will consist a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 as the primary sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2 MP sensors.

Just like the Reno 2Z, the 2F model will also come with support for 10x digital zoom and will also come with support for an Ultra Night Mode 2.0 feature. Unlike the Reno2, this Reno 2F model will come with a pop-up front-facing camera that will elevate from the center of the frame but won’t have the company’s iconic shark-fin mechanism.

Source